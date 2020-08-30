Ripple Rock Trail

I did another hike yesterday with two high school friends, who were camping in town with their husbands. I took them to a very historic place... the site of the Ripple Rock Explosion. It happened in Seymour Narrows behind me in 1958 when the world's largest non-nuclear explosion blew up dangerous rocks just under the surface of the water. It took 3 years for a tunnel to be built under the ocean and filled with TONNES of explosives. Here's a little info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYzaTZ232ts