Previous
Next
Ripple Rock Trail by kwind
Photo 2974

Ripple Rock Trail

I did another hike yesterday with two high school friends, who were camping in town with their husbands. I took them to a very historic place... the site of the Ripple Rock Explosion. It happened in Seymour Narrows behind me in 1958 when the world's largest non-nuclear explosion blew up dangerous rocks just under the surface of the water. It took 3 years for a tunnel to be built under the ocean and filled with TONNES of explosives. Here's a little info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYzaTZ232ts
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
You are so buff! Beautiful view
August 31st, 2020  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Fascinating story and beautiful vantage point.
August 31st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
I wish I was as fit as you are! Gorgeous view and interesting info!
August 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise