Photo 2973
Looking Down
Another look at Cobalt Lake with the mountains in the background. My favourite hike to date!!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
7
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
365
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
27th August 2020 11:33am
Trending
on the
Trending
page
jackie edwards
ace
Pretty spectacular!
August 30th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 30th, 2020
Milanie
ace
This definitely must have been one to remember for a long time. Such views you had
August 30th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Wowwhee, what a view. Amazing reward at the end of the hike!
August 30th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
This is an amazing view! Fav
August 30th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Gracious you are high up there...stunning view!
August 30th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
stunning scenery
August 30th, 2020
