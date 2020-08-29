Previous
Looking Down by kwind
Photo 2973

Looking Down

Another look at Cobalt Lake with the mountains in the background. My favourite hike to date!!
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
jackie edwards ace
Pretty spectacular!
August 30th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 30th, 2020  
Milanie ace
This definitely must have been one to remember for a long time. Such views you had
August 30th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Wowwhee, what a view. Amazing reward at the end of the hike!
August 30th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
This is an amazing view! Fav
August 30th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Gracious you are high up there...stunning view!
August 30th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
stunning scenery
August 30th, 2020  
