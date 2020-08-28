Previous
Cobalt Lake by kwind
Photo 2972

Cobalt Lake

Another shot from yesterday's epic hike to 5040 Peak. This is Cobalt Lake. We passed it on our way to the peak and had a quick swim in it on the way down.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Esther Rosenberg ace
That water must have been cold. What a gorgeous view. Like that you marked yesterday’s shot. I like hiking myself, that looked challenging but fun!
August 29th, 2020  
Lesley Chisholm ace
What a gorgeous view. I would love to go hiking there!
August 29th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Love both photos. Nice seeing the connection.
August 29th, 2020  
