Photo 2972
Cobalt Lake
Another shot from yesterday's epic hike to 5040 Peak. This is Cobalt Lake. We passed it on our way to the peak and had a quick swim in it on the way down.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That water must have been cold. What a gorgeous view. Like that you marked yesterday’s shot. I like hiking myself, that looked challenging but fun!
August 29th, 2020
Lesley Chisholm
ace
What a gorgeous view. I would love to go hiking there!
August 29th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Love both photos. Nice seeing the connection.
August 29th, 2020
