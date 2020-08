I Hiked Another Mountain

Today was rather epic... I left my house at 5am, drove 3 hours (part of it on a rough logging road) and then hiked 4km straight UP!! It took us almost 3 hours to reach the summit of 5040 peak. It's named that because it's 5040 feet high! It was my first real mountain top!

We even signed a log book that stored in a capsule at the summit. I didn't get home until 5:30pm.