Today's Lunch Location

Another big adventure day with my friend, Renea. We left the house at 6am and didn't get back until 7:30pm. Tofino was our destination. We visited 3 main places. This was number 2... 20 minutes up a super steep, rooty and muddy hill over looking Cox Bay on the west coast of Vancouver Island. We enjoyed our lunch and then walked to the point in the distance. I'm tired now!