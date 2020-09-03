OMG... we had the strangest day!

I don't know where to begin...
I shared this photo of my parent's summer cabin a couple of weeks ago. Well, my sister and I have decided to buy it off them which we're all very excited about. So, today we bought a second hand boat and brought it home.
To finance these big purchases we decided it was time to sell some "toys" and reduce my husband's car collection. So an hour after we came home with the boat, Man "A" came to look at my husband's Bentley Coupe. We had a good feeling he was going to buy it as he had sent his local friend over to look at it last night and then he made the 3 hour drive up island from Victoria to see if for himself.
As Man "A" was checking out the car, a friend, Man "B", stopped by. This second man sold my husband his '67 Chevelle about 12 years ago. He and his now deceased son had restored it together. He approached my husband a few months ago about buying it back. It seemed like the perfect time to let the car go. So Man "B" agreed to a price and says he'd be back after the long weekend with the cheque. Man "B" is beaming with excitement as he leaves. I mean seriously beaming! You have no idea how much this car means to him.
Meanwhile, Man "A" is finished looked at the Bentley and asks to take it for a drive. Off he goes and my husband I are all smiles thinking about our new boat and the serious possibility of selling two cars in one day!
Two minutes later my husband gets a call... Man "A" in the Bentley is 45 seconds up the road and can't drive the car. The hood had been open earlier and it had slowly closed itself. In all the confusion of the two men being there, no one realized it hadn't been properly secured. So when Man "A" applied the gas, the hood flew up, smashed the windshield and the hood would not close. The car was not drivable. You can only imagine the words my husband used to describe the scenario to me!! He immediately left and got a tow truck to bring it back. Man "A" felt horrible and as you can imagine my husband was not exactly happy!. Our smiles were gone at this point. Now we have to deal with insurance and getting it fixed and most likely find a new buyer!
After a couple of hours, my husband calmed down (a bit). We cleaned and organized our new boat and thought about fun adventures ahead. I tried to make him feel better by saying, "We might not have sold the Bentley but at least no one was hurt. We sold the Chevelle and we got the boat. Let's look on the positive side."
Then after just getting into bed, the doorbell rang. Man "B" was standing there looking very distraught. I thought he was going to cry when he said he "had to pass on the car". His wife had broken day this afternoon and doesn't think she can look at the car every day knowing all the work her son did on it. She's just emotionally unable to handle it. I immediately forgot about the car as a sale and felt sad for Man "B" and his wife! What a day... so many emotions for so many people. We told Man "B" not to worry about the car, or us. Honestly, it's not important!! This poor man was in such a state. He felt so badly for us and his wife. And I know he desperately wants the car to feel connected to his son so I'm sure he's beyond disappointed.
So that was my day! We have a new boat and two unsold cars, one of which needs some major work now. More importantly, five people experienced a rollercoaster of emotions. My husband and I are fine now and I'm sure Man "A" is back in Victoria feeling grateful he wasn't hurt or the car damaged more. It's Man "B" and his wife that I really feel for! I hope they can sleep tonight and come to terms with their grief. I can't imagine anything worse than losing your child. The '67 Chevelle in our garage tonight is so much more than a shiny hunk of metal to that family. It was that realization that hit me tonight and made me cry just a little.