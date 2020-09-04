Sign up
Photo 2979
Maiden Voyage
We took our new boat out on the water today. We drove by our house and even saw two humpbacks and a porpoise. It was a good day.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3413
photos
431
followers
200
following
Annie D
ace
such a beautiful place
September 5th, 2020
