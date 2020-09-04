Previous
Maiden Voyage by kwind
Maiden Voyage

We took our new boat out on the water today. We drove by our house and even saw two humpbacks and a porpoise. It was a good day.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Annie D ace
such a beautiful place
September 5th, 2020  
