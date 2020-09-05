Sign up
Photo 2980
September Swim
We took our new boat our to our new "summer" property today. We're buying the land & cabin off my parents. The tide wasn't high enough to jump off the cliff so my daughter just climbed down to the rocks to the "big" ocean side and swam.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th September 2020 3:17pm
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Fabulous!
September 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
Omw, that cliff is pretty high, is your daughter a daredevil? Lovely capture and vista.
September 6th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
What a great shot! Congrats on your purchase!
September 6th, 2020
