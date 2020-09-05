Previous
Next
September Swim by kwind
Photo 2980

September Swim

We took our new boat our to our new "summer" property today. We're buying the land & cabin off my parents. The tide wasn't high enough to jump off the cliff so my daughter just climbed down to the rocks to the "big" ocean side and swam.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fabulous!
September 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
Omw, that cliff is pretty high, is your daughter a daredevil? Lovely capture and vista.
September 6th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
What a great shot! Congrats on your purchase!
September 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise