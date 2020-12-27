Sign up
Photo 3093
Our Tree
No camera time today. Here's our tree Christmas Eve.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3527
photos
425
followers
196
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
24th December 2020 9:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heidi K
Beautiful Tree! Fav
December 28th, 2020
Kathy
ace
So very pretty.
December 28th, 2020
