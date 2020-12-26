Previous
Next
Finished by kwind
Photo 3092

Finished

My daughter had this puzzle made for me for Christmas. That's me on a hike this past summer. My husband and I spent hours working on it yesterday and we finished it this morning. It came in the cute little tin.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
What a terrific idea.
December 27th, 2020  
bkb in the city
What a cool gift
December 27th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Very cool!
December 27th, 2020  
summerfield ace
you're a puzzle, kim! 😊 aces!
December 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
you rock! and what a great gift!! rer you framing this one, how special!
December 27th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! How wonderful. I love this capture of you!
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise