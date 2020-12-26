Sign up
Photo 3092
Finished
My daughter had this puzzle made for me for Christmas. That's me on a hike this past summer. My husband and I spent hours working on it yesterday and we finished it this morning. It came in the cute little tin.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th December 2020 1:17pm
Shutterbug
ace
What a terrific idea.
December 27th, 2020
bkb in the city
What a cool gift
December 27th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Very cool!
December 27th, 2020
summerfield
ace
you're a puzzle, kim! 😊 aces!
December 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
you rock! and what a great gift!! rer you framing this one, how special!
December 27th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! How wonderful. I love this capture of you!
December 27th, 2020
