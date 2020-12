Christmas Zoom

I barely took any photos today and I spent virtually no time on line. Instead, I hung out with the family; mainly doing a puzzle my daughter gave me for Christmas. This afternoon my entire family connected via Zoom. Top left corner is my youngest sister (her hubby is a fireman and worked tonight) and her two kids. Top right is me and my crew. Bottom left is my middle sister. She lives in Melbourne, Australia with her hubby and two kids. Bottom right is my mom and dad.



I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas!!