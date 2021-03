Patio Lanterns

We just got home from the island after 2 nights/3 days away. One of the many things we did this trip included stringing solar powered lights in the yard. They make a pathway to the outhouse.



I apologize for my lack of comments recently. We've been on the island a lot lately. There's no wifi so I have to watch my data use but my biggest issue is my phone battery. I have a pocket charger thing but it doesn't work very well!! Hubby goes back to work for 10 days so I'll have more time now!!