Photo 3277
Gus
We are having a heat wave in BC at the moment! Crazy temperatures which make me feel lazy! I am not a sun person!! The cats were rather lazy today too. I got this shot of Gus tonight as he slept infront of a fan (our house does not have A/C).
He and his brother get neutered tomorrow!
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3711
photos
437
followers
191
following
897% complete
View this month »
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th June 2021 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
sheri
What a sweet indulgent face.
June 30th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Awww cute!
June 30th, 2021
*lynn
ace
great close-up
June 30th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
I love the eraser pink nose!
June 30th, 2021
