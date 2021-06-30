Sign up
Photo 3278
Future Bunky
I’m standing on the floor of our future bunky. It will be a 12’x14’ room which we’ll use has another bedroom and for storage. The main cabin is just to the left.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
