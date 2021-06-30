Previous
Next
Future Bunky by kwind
Photo 3278

Future Bunky

I’m standing on the floor of our future bunky. It will be a 12’x14’ room which we’ll use has another bedroom and for storage. The main cabin is just to the left.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise