Kitchen window by kwind
Photo 3279

Kitchen window

The view of marine traffic from our kitchen window at the cabin through the British Columbia flag.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
The water looks so calm and inviting, especially during the heatwave.
July 2nd, 2021  
Taffy ace
Looks like a wonderfully isolated spot to have.
July 2nd, 2021  
