Tree Island by kwind
Photo 3296

Tree Island

We went for a walk tonight after dinner and bought a wood stove for the cabin. A fellow islanders was selling theirs. This was the view from their cabin. They are at the highest point on the island. The little island is called Tree Island.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

KWind

@kwind
