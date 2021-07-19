Sign up
Photo 3297
Inside
We're back home after 3 more productive days at the island property. After 45 years of walking on dirty OSB plywood, today we laid laminate flooring in the great room. It feels so good on the feet!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
4
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3731
photos
431
followers
190
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2021 2:50pm
eDorre Andresen
ace
Looking great!
July 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous too, your parents must be so proud of what you have achieved.
July 20th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Looking great!
July 20th, 2021
sheri
What a delightful space.
July 20th, 2021
