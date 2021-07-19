Previous
Next
Inside by kwind
Photo 3297

Inside

We're back home after 3 more productive days at the island property. After 45 years of walking on dirty OSB plywood, today we laid laminate flooring in the great room. It feels so good on the feet!
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Looking great!
July 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous too, your parents must be so proud of what you have achieved.
July 20th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Looking great!
July 20th, 2021  
sheri
What a delightful space.
July 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise