Ferns by kwind
Photo 3340

Ferns

These used to be green!
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy ace
Reminds me of that song Burl Ives sings in one of those animated Christmas specials "Silver and Gold" (link in case anyone wants to view and listen: https://youtu.be/4AqJSLKu1co )
September 1st, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Spun gold
September 1st, 2021  
