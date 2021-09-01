Sign up
Photo 3341
Welcome September
I can't believe the leaves are already starting to change colour!
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3775
photos
425
followers
187
following
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
21st August 2021 11:02am
Joy's Focus
ace
Lovely! Looking forward to cooler weather!
September 2nd, 2021
