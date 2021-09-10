Sign up
Photo 3350
Wisdom Teeth
A diary shot to remember my son's appointment with the oral surgeon today. $2096 later (I'll get it all back through insurance) and his four wisdom teeth are gone!! He fell asleep during our hour drive home.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I remember those days. He'll be sore for a while. Hope he recovers quickly.
September 11th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, poor boy. That was me just a couple of years ago. Make sure he takes the salt water rinsing seriously!
September 11th, 2021
Julie Ryan
We just did that in June. What a relief to have it done. Hope your son heals quickly!
September 11th, 2021
