Previous
Next
Wisdom Teeth by kwind
Photo 3350

Wisdom Teeth

A diary shot to remember my son's appointment with the oral surgeon today. $2096 later (I'll get it all back through insurance) and his four wisdom teeth are gone!! He fell asleep during our hour drive home.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I remember those days. He'll be sore for a while. Hope he recovers quickly.
September 11th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, poor boy. That was me just a couple of years ago. Make sure he takes the salt water rinsing seriously!
September 11th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
We just did that in June. What a relief to have it done. Hope your son heals quickly!
September 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise