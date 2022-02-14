Previous
Month of Hearts #14 by kwind
Photo 3507

Month of Hearts #14

14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Simple but a true heart
February 14th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Love the heart, textures
February 14th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Rustic and beautiful. Lovely tones in the wood.
February 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love it
February 14th, 2022  
Leslie ace
simple and perfect
February 14th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the rustic simplicity.
February 14th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Special today!
February 14th, 2022  
