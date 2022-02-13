Sign up
Photo 3506
Month of Hearts #13
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
4
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3940
photos
414
followers
176
following
960% complete
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
6th February 2022 3:12pm
Tags
monthofhearts
Dixie Goode
ace
For some reason, I find this really beautiful.
February 13th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Love all the different textures
February 13th, 2022
Kim
ace
Love your choice of background!
February 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Lovely textured heart image
February 13th, 2022
