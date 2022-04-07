Sign up
Photo 3559
More Paris
We're back from our trip but I'm going to share some of my favourites with you for the next while.
This is looking back at the Louvre as we walked up through the Tuileries Gardens on our way to the Arc de Triomphe .
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3993
photos
410
followers
175
following
975% complete
View this month »
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
29th March 2022 10:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brooke Lindsay
Lovely!
April 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful view.
April 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Absolutely stunning.
April 8th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Fabulous!
April 8th, 2022
