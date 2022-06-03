Previous
Pretzel time
Pretzel time

We’re on vacation. It’s been a nightmare of a travel day. I’m too tired to write the details. We’ve got one more flight before we land in Switzerland.
KWind

Boxplayer
Fun shot. Hope the rest of the traveling goes more smoothly!
June 4th, 2022  
