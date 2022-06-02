Sign up
Photo 3612
Poppies
I went for a walk yesterday and came upon a clump of poppies.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
2
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4046
photos
403
followers
172
following
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st June 2022 10:15am
jackie edwards
ace
Pretty!
June 3rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the colors and pov.
June 3rd, 2022
