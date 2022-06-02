Previous
Poppies by kwind
Poppies

I went for a walk yesterday and came upon a clump of poppies.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
jackie edwards ace
Pretty!
June 3rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the colors and pov.
June 3rd, 2022  
