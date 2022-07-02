Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3642
Happy Birthday Mom!
My mom turned 76 today!! My uncle used my phone and took this photo with my sister and dad. It was a great day!!
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4076
photos
401
followers
172
following
997% complete
View this month »
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2022 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
Happy Birthday to your mom and what a nice looking family she has.
July 3rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice family shot.
July 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Happy Birthday to your Mom. Lovely family photo.
July 3rd, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice family photo. Your parents look great
July 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close