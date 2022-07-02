Previous
Next
Happy Birthday Mom! by kwind
Photo 3642

Happy Birthday Mom!

My mom turned 76 today!! My uncle used my phone and took this photo with my sister and dad. It was a great day!!
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
997% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill ace
Happy Birthday to your mom and what a nice looking family she has.
July 3rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice family shot.
July 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Happy Birthday to your Mom. Lovely family photo.
July 3rd, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice family photo. Your parents look great
July 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise