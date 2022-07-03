Sign up
Photo 3643
liechtenstein
Back to my travel pics... This was taken in Vaduz, liechtenstein. We were only in this tiny country for about an hour as we drove from Switzerland to Germany and then onto Austria in a single day. I liked the painted frames around the windows.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4077
photos
401
followers
172
following
998% complete
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
10th June 2022 11:25pm
Helen Jane
ace
a lovely detail. Enjoying these bright colours
July 3rd, 2022
