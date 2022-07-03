Previous
liechtenstein by kwind
Back to my travel pics... This was taken in Vaduz, liechtenstein. We were only in this tiny country for about an hour as we drove from Switzerland to Germany and then onto Austria in a single day. I liked the painted frames around the windows.
KWind

ace
Helen Jane ace
a lovely detail. Enjoying these bright colours
July 3rd, 2022  
