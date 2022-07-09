Sign up
Photo 3649
Salzburg Door
We walked past this amazing door while in Salzburg. I thought it was incredible.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4083
photos
400
followers
172
following
999% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th June 2022 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and unique looking.
July 10th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful and unique!
July 10th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a fabulous door - glad you spotted it.
July 10th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! Just amazing.
July 10th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that's fabulous!
July 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
