Salzburg Door by kwind
Salzburg Door

We walked past this amazing door while in Salzburg. I thought it was incredible.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and unique looking.
July 10th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful and unique!
July 10th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a fabulous door - glad you spotted it.
July 10th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! Just amazing.
July 10th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow, that's fabulous!
July 10th, 2022  
