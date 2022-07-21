Previous
Ferry Ride by kwind
Ferry Ride

Not a great image but it documents our day. We went to visit friends in Powell River. We got the 10am boat over and the 5pm back.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

KWind

narayani
Lovely range of blues
July 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful ferry, lovely capture of all those blue tones.
July 22nd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice shot! Great looking ferry and I like all the blues
July 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
A lovely way to travel.
July 22nd, 2022  
