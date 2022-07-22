Previous
Sailing by kwind
Photo 3662

Sailing

We're back at the cabin for two nights. We arrived just as the wind picked up. This thing was out there for hours!
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Milanie ace
Bet he was having a ball - such a wonderful place to be sailing - love the sparkle on the water.
July 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh, this brings back childhood memory. That one on the water was me.....I was dialing by myself for hours! . Love it.
July 23rd, 2022  
narayani
Beautiful view!
July 23rd, 2022  
