Discuss
Photo 3662
Sailing
We're back at the cabin for two nights. We arrived just as the wind picked up. This thing was out there for hours!
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Comments
Album
365
NIKON D810
Taken
22nd July 2022 10:11am
Milanie
ace
Bet he was having a ball - such a wonderful place to be sailing - love the sparkle on the water.
July 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh, this brings back childhood memory. That one on the water was me.....I was dialing by myself for hours! . Love it.
July 23rd, 2022
narayani
Beautiful view!
July 23rd, 2022
