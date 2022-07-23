Sign up
Photo 3663
Arbutus
We walked our island today and I thought this shredding Arbutus tree was rather photogenic!
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Danette Thompson
ace
That’s a cool tree
July 24th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I have seen shedding trees before, but that seems a bit extreme. Love the subject though. Beautiful shot.
July 24th, 2022
narayani
Wow - that’s really interesting!
July 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a neat shot. ! Very interesting look.
July 24th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It is like a smooth skin under that rough bark!
July 24th, 2022
