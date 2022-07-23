Previous
Next
Arbutus by kwind
Photo 3663

Arbutus

We walked our island today and I thought this shredding Arbutus tree was rather photogenic!
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
That’s a cool tree
July 24th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I have seen shedding trees before, but that seems a bit extreme. Love the subject though. Beautiful shot.
July 24th, 2022  
narayani
Wow - that’s really interesting!
July 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a neat shot. ! Very interesting look.
July 24th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It is like a smooth skin under that rough bark!
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise