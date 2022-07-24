Sign up
Photo 3664
Mom's Garden
We got home from the island and went for a delicious ham dinner at my parent's house tonight. I brought my camera and snapped some flowers.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4098
photos
400
followers
172
following
1003% complete
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
24th July 2022 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KazzaMazoo
Simple. Beautiful 🌼
July 25th, 2022
