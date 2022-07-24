Previous
Mom's Garden by kwind
Photo 3664

Mom's Garden

We got home from the island and went for a delicious ham dinner at my parent's house tonight. I brought my camera and snapped some flowers.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer!
Photo Details

KazzaMazoo
Simple. Beautiful 🌼
July 25th, 2022  
