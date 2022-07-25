Previous
Clematis by kwind
Photo 3665

Clematis

Another shot from my mom's garden. I took this last night.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg
Pretty!
July 26th, 2022  
Milanie
So pretty
July 26th, 2022  
Shutterbug
I love those crinkly petals. Beautiful focus.
July 26th, 2022  
Mags
Beautiful color and detail.
July 26th, 2022  
