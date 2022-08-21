Previous
Vet Visit by kwind
Photo 3692

Vet Visit

A diary shot.. we had to take the boys to the vet today as they got into my daughter's prescription. Good news they appear to be fine!
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
*lynn ace
They look very calm for being at the vet!
August 22nd, 2022  
