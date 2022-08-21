Sign up
Photo 3692
Vet Visit
A diary shot.. we had to take the boys to the vet today as they got into my daughter's prescription. Good news they appear to be fine!
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st August 2022 3:21pm
*lynn
ace
They look very calm for being at the vet!
August 22nd, 2022
