Today's View

I had the busiest day and never used my camera until an hour ago when I spotted these 3 ladies paddling by.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Sand Lily ace
Beautiful setting.
August 23rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Stunning image
August 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Great capture of this beautiful sight.
August 23rd, 2022  
