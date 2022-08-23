Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3694
Me and My Girl
Kennedy and I found this cool wall in a neighbouring town today and took a phone selfie! She turns 23 on Thursday.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4128
photos
393
followers
170
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd August 2022 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre Andresen
ace
Great smiles! Happy birthday Kennedy
August 24th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Sweet capture of a pretty mom and pretty daughter
August 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close