Me and My Girl by kwind
Me and My Girl

Kennedy and I found this cool wall in a neighbouring town today and took a phone selfie! She turns 23 on Thursday.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre Andresen ace
Great smiles! Happy birthday Kennedy
August 24th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Sweet capture of a pretty mom and pretty daughter
August 24th, 2022  
