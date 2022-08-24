Previous
Two Humpbacks by kwind
Two Humpbacks

We watched 2 humpback whales criss cross infront of the property for over six hours today! At times they were really quite close. This was at the end of the night and two had their fins up as the sun set!
24th August 2022

KWind


@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones
Beautiful!
Beautiful!
August 25th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Amazing! Thanks for sharing your views!
August 25th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Excellent capture ❤️👌
August 25th, 2022  
