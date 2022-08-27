Previous
Another day, Another Humpback by kwind
Photo 3698

Another day, Another Humpback

Another day full of whale activity. This time just a single hump back. Put on a show for hours. Probably breached 15 times.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Wow. Lucky you.
August 28th, 2022  
