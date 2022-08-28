Sign up
Photo 3699
Sea Otter
I've seen otters on our island before but this guy seemed huge!!
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4134
photos
392
followers
170
following
1013% complete
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
25th August 2022 3:19pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
There must be something good down there! Great capture.
August 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
Aww! Wonderful capture.
August 30th, 2022
