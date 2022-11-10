Sign up
Photo 3771
Just A Boat
A super boring shot but at least it's from today! I'm lacking photo mojo at the moment and have a bunch of errands to do today so you get this!
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4205
photos
388
followers
165
following
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
10th November 2022 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Not boring to me and it's a nice minimal shot.
November 10th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
As a fellow Mariner, I don't think it's boring!!
November 10th, 2022
