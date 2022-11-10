Previous
Just A Boat by kwind
Photo 3771

Just A Boat

A super boring shot but at least it's from today! I'm lacking photo mojo at the moment and have a bunch of errands to do today so you get this!
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1033% complete

Mags ace
Not boring to me and it's a nice minimal shot.
November 10th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
As a fellow Mariner, I don't think it's boring!!
November 10th, 2022  
