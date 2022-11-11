Previous
Next
Remembering my Grandfather by kwind
Photo 3772

Remembering my Grandfather

I shared this photo TEN years ago on 365. I can't believe I've been here so long!! Wow!

Anyhow, I thought I'd share it again as I look at it every Remembrance Day and think of my Grandfather. He was an Ordinance Artificer on the Canadian destroyer Athasbaskan. It sunk in the English Channel in April 1944. He survived and spent time in a German prison of war camp. He never talked about his experiences but I found a newspaper article where he shared some details. Ten mile daily walks carrying 70 pounds packs, sleeping in fields, solitary confinement for three weeks and scars from shrapnel. He is my hero!

I so wish humans could get get along. Our world is so messed up!
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great montage
November 12th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful tribute to your Grandfather
November 12th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a wonderful tribute to your grandfather. fav.
November 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise