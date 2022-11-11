Remembering my Grandfather

I shared this photo TEN years ago on 365. I can't believe I've been here so long!! Wow!



Anyhow, I thought I'd share it again as I look at it every Remembrance Day and think of my Grandfather. He was an Ordinance Artificer on the Canadian destroyer Athasbaskan. It sunk in the English Channel in April 1944. He survived and spent time in a German prison of war camp. He never talked about his experiences but I found a newspaper article where he shared some details. Ten mile daily walks carrying 70 pounds packs, sleeping in fields, solitary confinement for three weeks and scars from shrapnel. He is my hero!



I so wish humans could get get along. Our world is so messed up!