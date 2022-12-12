Previous
Bryan Adams by kwind
Bryan Adams

We travelled on the high speed train back to Paris today and tonight went to see Canadian singer Bryan Adams. He’s from Vancouver, BC which is very close to where we live. I saw him live in my early 20s. It was an amazing experience tonight!
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Carole Sandford ace
I would have liked that too.
December 12th, 2022  
narayani
Lovely shot of you all
December 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A great group portrait in front of the sign! I also like Bryan Adam’s!
December 12th, 2022  
