Photo 3802
Bryan Adams
We travelled on the high speed train back to Paris today and tonight went to see Canadian singer Bryan Adams. He’s from Vancouver, BC which is very close to where we live. I saw him live in my early 20s. It was an amazing experience tonight!
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4236
photos
387
followers
164
following
1041% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
I would have liked that too.
December 12th, 2022
narayani
Lovely shot of you all
December 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A great group portrait in front of the sign! I also like Bryan Adam’s!
December 12th, 2022
