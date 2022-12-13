Previous
Dior by kwind
Dior

We did a two hour drive around Paris tonight. The Dior store looked pretty!
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

KWind

Milanie ace
How neat in b&w
December 13th, 2022  
narayani
Interesting in b&w
December 13th, 2022  
