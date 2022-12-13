Sign up
Photo 3803
Dior
We did a two hour drive around Paris tonight. The Dior store looked pretty!
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4237
photos
387
followers
164
following
Milanie
ace
How neat in b&w
December 13th, 2022
narayani
Interesting in b&w
December 13th, 2022
