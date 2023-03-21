Previous
I Dislike Snakes by kwind
I Dislike Snakes

One thing about Australia that I did not like were the snakes!! We saw several warning signs about them and even saw a deadly one a very short distance away from the main walking path at the 12 Apostles. My brother in law said it was a tiger snake.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

