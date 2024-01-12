Sign up
Previous
Photo 4183
Arctic Outflow Warning
It's VERY cold here today. The weatherman has posted an Arctic Outflow Warning. It was -9 celsius this morning went we went for our walk. Even lower when you factor in the wind chill.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
9
9
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4617
photos
351
followers
149
following
1146% complete
View this month »
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
Photo Details
Views
31
Comments
9
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
12th January 2024 2:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
January 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Breathtaking view…. Beautiful photo! Love it
Keep warm
January 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
so beautiful
January 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous layers.
January 12th, 2024
Pyrrhula
A beautiful pic. to warm the hart.
January 12th, 2024
Brigette
ace
minus 9!! that's cold. We're having a nice summer so far. highs of close to 30 some days
January 12th, 2024
Bill
But it is still beautiful there.
January 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a beautiful view!
January 12th, 2024
narayani
ace
So beautiful
January 12th, 2024
Keep warm