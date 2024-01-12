Previous
Arctic Outflow Warning by kwind
It's VERY cold here today. The weatherman has posted an Arctic Outflow Warning. It was -9 celsius this morning went we went for our walk. Even lower when you factor in the wind chill.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
January 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Breathtaking view…. Beautiful photo! Love it
Keep warm
January 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
so beautiful
January 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous layers.
January 12th, 2024  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful pic. to warm the hart.
January 12th, 2024  
Brigette ace
minus 9!! that's cold. We're having a nice summer so far. highs of close to 30 some days
January 12th, 2024  
Bill
But it is still beautiful there.
January 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful view!
January 12th, 2024  
narayani ace
So beautiful
January 12th, 2024  
