Griffin by kwind
Griffin

This is Griffin, my daughter’s cat. She and her father, my husband, have gone to Mexico for two weeks. They left this afternoon I am not a sun person, so I’m staying home to babysit the cats.
Islandgirl ace
Cute cat, enjoy your time at home!
January 14th, 2024  
