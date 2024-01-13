Sign up
Previous
Photo 4184
Griffin
This is Griffin, my daughter’s cat. She and her father, my husband, have gone to Mexico for two weeks. They left this afternoon I am not a sun person, so I’m staying home to babysit the cats.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2024 3:01pm
Islandgirl
ace
Cute cat, enjoy your time at home!
January 14th, 2024
