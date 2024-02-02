Sign up
Previous
Photo 4201
Month of Hearts #2
We found this large graffiti wall filled with hearts in the Notting Hill area of London back in October.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4635
photos
348
followers
148
following
1150% complete
View this month »
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th October 2023 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Casablanca
ace
❤️
February 2nd, 2024
