Month of Hearts #1 by kwind
Photo 4200

Month of Hearts #1

I found this wooden spatula in Amsterdam when we were visiting in October.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Casablanca ace
That is SO you! 🥰❤️
February 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 1st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
How cute! great find
February 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, I am so looking forward to your month.
February 1st, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely start to your month of hearts!

Ian
February 1st, 2024  
