Previous
Month of Hearts #5 by kwind
Photo 4204

Month of Hearts #5

I can't remember where I got this but I think I bought it at a craft fair last Christmas. It's made of felt and was attacked by my daughter's cat so it's a little frayed!!
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
What heart isn't a little frayed? :-) Nice photo!
February 5th, 2024  
Chrissie
Cute! Lovely colours.
February 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful heart!
February 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Cute !
February 5th, 2024  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Gives a warm fuzzy feeling, hee hee
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise