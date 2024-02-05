Sign up
Previous
Photo 4204
Month of Hearts #5
I can't remember where I got this but I think I bought it at a craft fair last Christmas. It's made of felt and was attacked by my daughter's cat so it's a little frayed!!
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
5
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4638
photos
348
followers
148
following
1151% complete
Views
15
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
31st January 2024 1:46am
monthofhearts
Barb
ace
What heart isn't a little frayed? :-) Nice photo!
February 5th, 2024
Chrissie
Cute! Lovely colours.
February 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful heart!
February 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Cute !
February 5th, 2024
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Gives a warm fuzzy feeling, hee hee
February 5th, 2024
