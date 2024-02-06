Sign up
Previous
Photo 4205
Month of Hearts #6
I found this heart in a funky little store outside of Melbourne when in Australia visiting my sister a year ago.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4639
photos
348
followers
148
following
1152% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
1st February 2024 3:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous layers
February 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - love all the layers of beautiful stone/crystals !
February 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
