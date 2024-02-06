Previous
Month of Hearts #6 by kwind
Photo 4205

Month of Hearts #6

I found this heart in a funky little store outside of Melbourne when in Australia visiting my sister a year ago.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Gorgeous layers
February 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty - love all the layers of beautiful stone/crystals !
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise